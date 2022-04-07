WATCH: Secret Service Paying $30K a Month to Protect Hunter Biden

The U.S. Secret Service has been shelling out $30,000 a month for the past year to rent a swanky mansion in Malibu, California, so they can be near Hunter Biden, who is under their protection.

The younger Biden has been living in luxury in Malibu, renting out a $20,000 mansion for himself, and in doing so, forcing the Secret Service to expend huge chunks of taxpayer funds to pay for a residence to be near him.

“Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value,” said retired senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek, adding that the Secret Service is renting out properties near Joe Biden’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, homes.

Asked directly about the costs associated with providing protection to Hunter, the Secret Service said it can’t comment “due to the need to maintain operational security.”

Hunter’s luxurious lifestyle is coming into focus as prosecutors comb through his business affairs and the probe into his business dealings intensify.

In the past few weeks, a number of witnesses have appeared before a grand jury in Wilmington, Delaware, and have been asked about payments Hunter received while serving on the board of directors for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which it is alleged his father was involved in.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)