Police Say NY Man Falls To Death Trying To Retrieve Drone

A New York man fell to his death when he tried to retrieve a drone that had crashed into a steep river bank, police said.

Binh Ledinh, 42, of Lumberland, was flying a drone at Hawk’s Nest in Orange County on Tuesday when the drone crashed 17 feet down an embankment overlooking the Delaware River, the New York state police said in a news release.

Ledinh tried to retrieve the drone and fell about 250 feet, police said.

Police located Ledinh after his wife reported him missing, but they could not reach him by foot because of the steep terrain.

Orange County rescue team members lowered themselves to Ledinh and determined he was dead, police said. Ledinh’s body was then lowered into a boat and transported to the Orange County medical examiner’s office.

