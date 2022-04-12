ABOUT TIME: Fauci Says It’s “Up to Americans” to Decide How to Deal with Covid [VIDEO]

After two years of demanding that Americans be forced into lockdowns, restrictions, vaccinations, and other anti-Covid measures, Dr. Anthony Fauci is finally changed his tune, saying that Americans should use their instincts to deal with the virus.

Speaking to Jonathal Karl on ABC News, Fauci was asked about an op-ed in the Washington Post that said Americans will have to accept that Covid infections will keep occurring. Karl asked Fauci if we are now at the point where we should “accept there is going to a risk” and get back to normal life.

“There will be – and we’ve said this many times even in our discussions between you and I, that there will be a level of infection,” Fauci responded.

“This is not going to be eradicated and it’s not going to be eliminated. And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to to take in going to indoor dinners and going to functions,” he said.

