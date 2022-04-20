Biden to Obama: I’m Running for Reelection in 2024

President Joe Biden has reportedly told former President Barack Obama that he intends to run for reelection in 2024, amid swirling rumors that he won’t.

Biden’s comment to Obama reportedly came as the two lunched together earlier this month, though details of the meeting have not been officially released.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” a source close to the president told The Hill.

The source also said that Biden believes – despite his falling approval ratings – that he is Democrats’ best hope to defeat a potential candidacy of Donald Trump – a key part of Biden’s pitch to voters as he vied for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” the source said.

Besides for his cratering approval ratings, many have questioned whether the 79-year-old Biden still has the ability to lead the nation and whether he retains the cognitive abilities required for the job.

Biden was the oldest president to ever take office after his 2020 election win, and would be 82 by the time he starts a second term in office.

