INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED: Supreme Court Confirms Authenticity of Abortion Decision, Begins Hunt for Leaker

The Supreme Court released a statement Tuesday stating that the leaked draft opinion striking down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision is indeed authentic but added it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way. We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the court’s statement.

“Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here. I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

Dozens of legal analysts, as well as numerous Republicans and conservative commentators, have called for the leaker to be found.

The leaking of a Supreme Court decision before it is officially released is without recent precedent and is considered to be a massive breach of court operations and mutual respect.

Some have speculated that the leak may have come from a liberal justice or clerk to a liberal justice, while others think it might have come from a conservative justice, who may have had some strategic motive to have it publicized.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)