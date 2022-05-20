Mike Pompeo & David Friedman Pay Shiva Visit To Fallen Commando’s Family

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman paid a shiva call on Thursday to the family of fallen police commando, Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz, h’yd.

Raz was murdered last week during a gun battle in Jenin, leaving behind a wife and six sons.

Pompeo wrote on Twitter: “Today, David Friedman and I visited the home of Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz in Keida, Israel. He was a decorated hero who lost his life defending Israel from terror. We conveyed our wish that his memory be celebrated through the continued flourishing of his family and community.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett paid a shiva visit to the Raz family on Wednesday and was slammed by the family members, who are not only dismayed by the government’s weak response to the terror wave but are also disappointed members of Bennet’s former voter base – religious Jews who live in communities in Binyamin and the Shomron.

Be’eri, the bereaved 17-year-old son, told him: “I don’t know how you look at yourself in the mirror. I blame you just as much as I blame the terrorist. You don’t deserve to be in the house that my father lived in.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)