Ahead Of Shavuos: Motty Steinmetz Releases New Video

Famed Israeli singer Motty Steinmetz released a new clip ahead of Shavuos for his hit song U’Miskadesh.

The song was specially composed by Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry for the Siyumei Daf HaYomi b’halacha of Dirshu. HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky’s last public appearance was at the Dirshu siyum in February.

The video flashes back and forth from the streets of Manhattan to the Beis Medrash, illustrating the words of Rebbe Chaim of Volohzin that the Torah Kedosha is “superior to all the affairs of Olam HaZeh.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)