ANTISEMITISM? Jewish Seminary Girls Denied Access During Visit to Auschwitz [VIDEO]

Darchei Binah seminary girls were incensed after being denied access to the Auschwitz gas chambers during a tour of the infamous camp on Friday, with some girls accusing the site’s administrators of antisemitism.

One of the people on the tour told YWN that the group was surprised to find a gate leading to the gas chambers locked, as it had never been locked in the close to 20 years that Darchei Binah girls have gone on tours of Auschwitz. The group went around the locked gate and stopped by the Photographs of Our Lost Ones on the trail leading to the gas chambers.

As the girls listened to a speech, a camp guard came walking up to them holding a camera and speaking in Polish. After asking him to speak in English, he finally told them to leave and walked away.

The girls complied, but say they were shocked at what had happened.

“We were told that it was possible the gate was closed because it was drizzling rain,” one of the tour group participants said. “If our ancestors could walk that very path through blistering heat and bone-chilling cold for their Nazi captors to brutally kill them, I think we could walk the path when it’s gray and cloudy.”

“To be brutally honest, I think this was a pathetic excuse to keep a group of Jewish girls away from the most shocking evidence of Nazi atrocities, and it was quite simply an act of antisemitism on the very spot where Jew-hatred reared its ugly head in the worst possible way during the Holocaust,” she added.

