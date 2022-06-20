6 Officers Open Fire, Kill Armed Man In New Hampshire

New Hampshire police responding to a domestic violence 911 call early Sunday shot and killed an armed man who refused to surrender, state Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement.

Local police responded around 12:20 a.m. to a parking lot near a pharmacy in Manchester, where they were directed to a parked SUV, the statement said.

The officers saw an injured woman walking away from the vehicle.

A man in the vehicle, identified as Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, refused to be arrested, which led to a standoff that lasted until just after 2 a.m., the attorney general said.

Police made efforts to end the standoff peacefully, a spokesperson for the attorney general said, before Husejnovic was shot and killed.

The initial investigation indicates that six officers opened fire — four city officers and two state troopers — the attorney general said.

No officers or other civilians were hurt.

Authorities did not say what kind of weapon the man had, or in what way he used it to make police feel threatened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The names of the officers were not released.

The first officers to respond to the scene did have body cameras, and the attorney general’s investigation will include a review of those cameras, as well as cruiser cameras, and any other video or audio that recorded the standoff and shooting, the statement said.

(AP)