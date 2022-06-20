Israeli Officials: “Travel To UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan Also Risky”

Israeli security officials believe that Israelis must be cautious about traveling to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, and Egypt, in addition to Turkey, Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday evening.

According to the reports, the officials say that although the danger in those countries is not concrete like it is in Turkey, it can quickly become so as Iran grows more and more desperate to perpetrate attacks against Israelis.

“I would recommend that Israelis not go [to those countries], and if they go they should be extra cautious,” an Israeli diplomat said.

This isn’t the first time that Israeli security officials warned about travel to the UAE, Bahrain and other countries in the region. After the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Israel issued a severe travel warning to the UAE and later also identified Bahrain, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, the Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as Turkey, Jordan and Egypt as areas to avoid.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)