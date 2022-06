Israel leads the world in the number of elections since 1996, a report by the Israel Democracy Institute shows.

Israel has held elections every 2.40 years since 1996, beating out Greece (2.53), Spain (2.96), Canada (3.04), Japan (3.13), and Portugal (3.19).

It is a new “honor” for Israel, as prior to April 2019, when the current cycle of repeated elections began, Israel was in seventh place.

