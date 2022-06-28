THE END IS NEAR: Ukraine’s Spy Chief Says Putin’s Demise is Around the Corner

Ukraine’s spy chief says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from multiple “grave” illnesses and has less than two years to live.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov said his claims are based on “human intelligence” from spies who infiltrated the Kremlin.

“Putin doesn’t have a long life ahead of him,” Budanov said.

Putin’s health continues to be the subject of intense speculation, with rumors escalating further after a recent meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during which the Russian leader was seen awkwardly gripping the table.

In a separate incident, Putin’s legs appeared to buckle as he delivered a speech in Moscow, and the dictator swaying back and forth before his speech.

Just days prior to that, a Kremlin insider stated that Putin had been advised by doctors not to make any lengthy public appearances.

What exactly Putin is suffering from is a matter of speculation. Many believe he is suffering from either Parkinson’s or cancer, or even both.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)