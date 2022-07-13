Hollywood, FL: Bomb Scare Forces Evacuation Of Jewish-Owned “City College”

A bomb threat at City College, a Jewish-owned school in Hollywood, Florida, caused a frantic evacuation at the institution on Tuesday, with dozens of law enforcement officers converging at the school to confront the threat, which turned out to be false.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad unit responded to the school, located on Taft Street in Hollywood, to investigate a suspicious device that was found on the campus, and evacuations were conducted at nearby businesses as bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search for explosives on the premises.

The security alert was cleared in the early afternoon, with police saying there was no danger to the public from the suspicious device.

In a statement, City College thanked all who had stepped up for them amid the crisis, and particularly the first responders who had swiftly deployed to the scene.

“City College, a Jewish-owned school with locations throughout the state of Florida specializing in healthcare/medical-focused diplomas and degrees, experiences a bomb threat on the Hollywood Campus earlier today,” the school’s administration said. “The institution is thankful for all members of the local community for assistance with this unexpected occurrence, including the first responders who arrived at the scene in a timely and professional manner.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)