HORRIFIC: Jewish Man Beaten in Crown Heights in Front of Son [VIDEO]

An Orthodox Jewish man was the victim of a brutal attack in Crown Heights on Wednesday afternoon on Schenectady Avenue and Montgomery Street.

The victim, Yossy Hershkop, who is a well known community activist, was transported by Hatzolah to the hospital following the attack in broad daylight. Thankfully, he is in stable condition.

The sickening incident occurred in front of the victim’s 5-year-old son, with the heartless attackers taking no heed of the child’s presence.

Crown Heights Shomirm and the NYPD are investigating.

Additional details about this disturbing story will be published shortly.

I am stunned & outraged. Yossy is truly one of the good guys. A bridge builder to the Black community & a respected activist who does wonderful communal work. We are sick & tired of seeing this type of violence repeated over & over on Jewish victims. Condemnations aren't enough. https://t.co/0FbzgMEPfQ — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) July 13, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)