Two Killed, a Dozen Injured in ELEVEN Separate Shootings and Stabbings in SIX Hours in NYC

A rate of nearly two deadly crimes an hour is not a good statistic for a city to have. But that’s what New York City dealt with on Sunday night, with 11 separate shootings and stabbings occurring in the Big Apple in a span of just 6 hours.

The incidents, which spanned all five boroughs, came just hours after Mayor Eric Adams promised to “turn this crime thing around.”

“It is unfortunate the climate we’re working under… where the entire criminal-justice apparatus has turned away from the public and the rights of the public to live safe in their city,” Adams said. “We took almost 3,800 guns off the streets, and many of the people who had carried those guns were able to return to the streets.”

“We’re witnessing a decrease in shootings, a decrease in homicides, but it’s more than that – it’s the robberies, the burglaries,” he continued. “We’re going to turn this crime thing around, and when we do so, people are going to really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city.”

The bloodshed on Sunday night included a 16-year-old being shot in the head, a 74-year-old woman shot in the stomach, and 52-year-old man being stabbed to death by his own brother.

The violence in the city comes at a time when many residents are becoming more fearful for their own safety. While the number of murders and shootings are lower than they were at this time last year, the overall trend of major crimes is up 30% since 2021.

