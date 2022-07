A family from Detroit was involved in a major car crash on Sunday, leaving two in critical condition, sources tell YWN.

It happened at Church Street and 10 Mile in Oak Park, Michigan, when the vehicle they were driving in, overturned. Detroit Hatzalah was on the scene.

Tehillim is needed for:

Niriah Ben Leah

Mordechai Gershon Ben Sarah

Leah Bas Sarah

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)