MAILBAG: You’re All a Bunch of Trumpian Hypocrites

Following the news of the FBI raiding the private residence and office of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, conservative media and supporters of Donald Trump went wild, calling the search “unprecedented,” “the worst attack on American democracy in history,” and “the targeting of political opponents,” among many other claims.

I sit here and watch all this unfold, and I’m stunned by all the hypocrisy.

For years, Donald Trump led chants at his rallies calling for the imprisonment of his political opponent, Hillary Clinton. Remember the “Lock Her Up!” chants that were synonymous with nearly every Trump rally, even after he became president? Remember how conservative commentators all across the airwaves backed him up on his demands that Hillary be investigated and put into prison? But when Trump himself is under investigation for possibly illegally bringing confidential materials to his private residence, now you’re worried about the politicization of the FBI? Now you’re worried about investigations into prominent politicians?

Let’s compare what Hillary did to what Trump is alleged to have done. Hillary Clinton conducted official government business from her private email account. Then, when people were looking into it, she “acid-washed” all records of the communications, though Wikileaks did publish some of those emails.

What about Trump? Well, if reports are correct, he took classified documents with him to his own house. Not boring newspaper clippings, but classified documents and material. If you wanted Hillary locked up for what she did, why wouldn’t you call for Trump’s imprisonment for doing the same thing and possibly even worse?

Wouldn’t you at least want to know what he did? Wouldn’t it concern you if Trump took highly sensitive intelligence documents to Mar-a-Lago, where they could be stolen? Wouldn’t you want to know if Trump was showing classified materials to secret foreign agents posing as guests at Mar-a-Lago? There are so many possibilities here. How could you automatically assume that Trump did nothing wrong, but at the same time have no regrets over calling for the prosecution of Hillary Clinton?

This isn’t a defense of Hillary Clinton. I firmly believe that she is a corrupt, ghoulish politician. And the same goes for her husband. But the hypocrisy on the issue of criminal investigations is stunning.

So why is this hypocrisy happening? I know the answer. It’s because facts, reality, and even-handedness have no place in the world of Trump supporters. You are a bunch of die-hard ideologues blindly following your messiah, Donald Trump. Anyone who has a negative word to say about him is Satan and any mention of the possibility that he is imperfect is heresy. You live in a cult, and what the FBI’s raid on Monday made clear is that you’re a bunch of hypocrites.

Avraham S.

Passaic, NJ

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)