MYSTERY: Did Trump Give Away Top-Secret Documents? Questions Grow Over Empty Folders

Questions are growing about the presence of multiple empty folders with classified markings taken by FBI agents during their August 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. The folders had at one point held classified information or intelligence designated to be returned to the military, but by the time the FBI seized it from the former president, they were empty.

An inventory of items taken during their raid shows the FBI took 48 empty folders with classified banners and 42 empty folders labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide.” But where are the documents that were once inside?

“The ideal scenario that would describe this is that the empty folders are actually for the records that are somewhere else in the boxes – that someone just didn’t keep them in the folder in the way they were supposed to, so they’re not actually out there in the wild somewhere,” said Kel McClanahan of National Security Counselors, a nonprofit law firm specializing in national security law.

“The least optimistic scenario is that they are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else.”

