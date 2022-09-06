U.S. Senator In Israel: We Heard ‘Chilling Information’ On Iran’s Nuclear Plans

A bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers currently in Israel, including U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez (D-NJ), met with Israeli officials on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem after the meeting, Graham, who is a fervent opponent of a US deal with Iran, said that the delegation heard “pretty chilling information” information about the Islamic Republic’s plans if it gains nuclear power.

Menendez, who is also opposed to a nuclear deal with Iran, claimed at the press conference that the Biden administration has committed to submitting a potential deal with Iran to Congress to review.

Menendez said that his committee will also hold a vote on an Iran deal but he is uncertain if a vote result “would meet the threshold under the law to nullify the agreement.”

