Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Sen. Graham: “Hamas, The Religious Nazis, Are To Blame For Gazan Suffering”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Amid the evil media outlets and politicians who repeat Hamas’s lies and blame Israel for the suffering in Gaza, there are still some morally upright politicians who refuse to cooperate with the groupthink.

Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote on X on Wednesday: “To those who are urging for the creation of humanitarian corridors going into Gaza to deliver food aid for the benefit of the Palestinian people, I support this effort as long as it doesn’t empower Hamas or further put Israel at risk.”

“I want to be crystal clear on my thoughts regarding the catastrophe in Gaza: I blame Hamas 100%.

“If you want this suffering to end, call on Hamas to lay down their weapons and their leaders to take safe passage out of Gaza. The criticism of Israel is beyond the pale as they are fighting for their very existence.

“Hamas are religious Nazis and a terrorist organization, and they are to blame for the suffering of the Israeli people and the young people of Gaza.

“Call for their disarmament now.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

New Poll: Mamdani Crushes Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa in Landslide Projections

WATCH: Knesset Speaker Plays Video Of “Death To Israel” At UN; Iran, Yemen & PA Delegates Storm Out

EVIL BBC: Leaked Memo Tells Staff To Blame Israel “Regardless Of Facts”

$6.13 MILLION: UCLA to Pay Millions After Enabling “Jew Exclusion Zone” During Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests

“No Justification”: France Slams Spain Over Removal of Jewish Minors from Flight Over Singing in Hebrew

Sen. Cotton: “Israel Has No Responsibility To Provide Aid To Its Enemy During A War”

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

NYT “Clarifies” Libelous Photo On Little-Known Account; Bennett: “This Is A Modern-Day Blood Libel”

ARSON ARREST: Suspect Nabbed in Politically‑Motivated Firebombing of Adas Shul in Melbourne Australia

Top NY and NJ Law Enforcement Officials Honored by Jewish Community Leaders

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network