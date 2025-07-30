Sen. Graham: “Hamas, The Religious Nazis, Are To Blame For Gazan Suffering”

Amid the evil media outlets and politicians who repeat Hamas’s lies and blame Israel for the suffering in Gaza, there are still some morally upright politicians who refuse to cooperate with the groupthink.

Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote on X on Wednesday: “To those who are urging for the creation of humanitarian corridors going into Gaza to deliver food aid for the benefit of the Palestinian people, I support this effort as long as it doesn’t empower Hamas or further put Israel at risk.”

“I want to be crystal clear on my thoughts regarding the catastrophe in Gaza: I blame Hamas 100%.

“If you want this suffering to end, call on Hamas to lay down their weapons and their leaders to take safe passage out of Gaza. The criticism of Israel is beyond the pale as they are fighting for their very existence.

“Hamas are religious Nazis and a terrorist organization, and they are to blame for the suffering of the Israeli people and the young people of Gaza.

“Call for their disarmament now.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)