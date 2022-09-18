WILD VIDEO: Fleeing Moped Slams Into NYPD Cruiser, Bursts Into Flames

A man fleeing from the cops got more than he bargained for when the moped he was piloting crashed into a police cruiser, sending him flying and causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Thursday night when a police cruiser moved into the intersection of Merrick Blvd. and Liberty Ave. in Queens to block the fleeing moped driver, with the hopes that he would stop.

But it didn’t turn out that way.

Surveillance footage shows the man on the moped continuing at full speed despite the blockaded intersection and crashing head-on into the cruiser. The suspect can be seen flying up against the vehicle before he crashes to the ground.

As the NYPD officer steps out of the vehicle to apprehend the man and render aid, the moped explodes in a fireball.

Police say that the man miraculously only sustained minor injuries. He was, however, arrested and slapped with multiple charges.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)