IS HE DONE? Biden Refuses to Commit to Running for Reelection in 2024

President Joe Biden raised eyebrows in an interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night when he declined to say definitively that he is planning to run for a second term as president in 2024.

“Sir, are you committed to running again, or are there certain conditions that have to be right?” 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley asked.

“Look, if I were to say to you, I’m running again, all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have – requirements I have to change and move and do in terms of election laws,” Biden responded. “It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgement on what to do.”

“You say that it’s too early to make that decision. I take it the decision has not been made in your own head?” Pelley queried.

“Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again,” Biden replied. “But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)