Nearly 27,000 People Usher in Rosh Hashana in Uman [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

An estimated 27,000 people have ushered in Rosh Hashana at the tziyon of Rebbe Nachman in Uman, Ukraine, unperturbed by the relentless war unfolding in the country.

The Erev Rosh Hashana slichos this morning in 10 area shuls were each brimming with hundreds of people excited to stand before the Judge on Rosh Hashana with Rebbe Nachman at their side.

There were also various events and atzeres tefillah throughout the day, including one event specifically for children who made the trek with their parents to Uman.