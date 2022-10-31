MAILBAG: MI L’HASHEM ELAI! Satmar Must Stand Up For Chinuch

As the 2022 election season has worn on, it has become increasingly clear to every Orthodox Jew in New York State that there are two issues at the forefront of this election: yeshiva education and crime/bail reform.
That being said, I’m bewildered that we, as part of the broader Orthodox Jewish community in New York, are still left wondering where some of our brethren stand on the crucial upcoming elections. Specifically, we are still waiting to see who the two Satmar factions will endorse for governor.
This is particularly surprising to me because in 2018, one of our foremost manhigei hador, Hagaon Harav Aharon Teitelbaum shlit”a, declared war on the New York State Education Department over its adversarial stance against yeshivas.
At the annual Chof Alev Kislev event, Rav Aharon shlit”a, with his inimitable leadership, boldly stated: “I hereby declare that Klal Yisroel will not bow down or surrender to the wicked, not even before the Commissioner of Education, and with great devotion we will be able to educate our children in Torah education. We have had many situations in the past demanding mesirus nefesh for the Torah HaKedosha, and also today, we will launch a major war against the Commissioner of Education in any way [necessary] without compromises and agreements.”
“Therefore,” the venerated rebbe added, “we will not sit idly by, but we will fight a fierce battle over our right to live in our religion, and B’ezras Hashem, we will cancel this terrible gezeira and will not obey the Education Commissioner in any way. Of course, it will only happen if there is achdus. We must put all the petty politics aside and to seriously unite all the communities and unite all of the chareidi Jews, to exploit the ties with the leaders of state, to the federal court, and B’Shem Hashem, Na’ase V’Natzliach!”
With this backdrop, shouldn’t the choice for endorsement in the New York gubernatorial race be obvious? Shouldn’t the decision for Satmar be clear and straightforward? We have one candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has vowed time and time again that he will stand up for yeshivos and ensure that Albany bureaucrats will not be allowed to interfere in the chinuch of our children. On the other side, we have an incumbent governor in Kathy Hochul who has expressed no support at all for yeshivos, despite our incessant pleas. What is even the question?
Harav Aharon, in his wisdom, declared war on the state’s Department of Education. If we are indeed waging a battle against them, why not pursue victory by endorsing a staunch supporter of yeshivos?
Rabbanim spanning the gamut – from Litvish to Chassidish to Sefard, and from all stripes and backgrounds – have endorsed Zeldin, stating in no uncertain terms that we must do everything we can to reverse the trend of anti-yeshiva bigotry and targeting. Why has Satmar not joined them?
The Satmar community has tens of thousands of voters in it who could quite literally be the difference in the gubernatorial election. They can be the difference between yeshivos being allowed to continue to operate al derech hatorah, or to chas v’shalom be thrown to the proverbial wolves.
Where does Satmar stand on this issue, and why is it not unwaveringly with Rep. Lee Zeldin? I simply don’t understand.
It is truly with bated breath that I and all of Klal Yisroel await what will hopefully be Satmar’s full-throated endorsement of Rep. Lee Zeldin for New York Governor.
Yaakov D – Far Rockaway
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
why is it not unwaveringly with Rep. Lee Zeldin? 2 Reasons:-
1) They are too dearly in love with their girl friend hochul & her monetary promises to them
2) Lee Zeldin is too pro-Zionist to be worthy of their endorsement
yaakov D why dont you ask them ” yelamdeinu rabeinu”? you can daven shachris in their minyan & go over to them “FOR FREE”? you also dont know that kochul met the rebbe in kj together with his wife & daughter
Wow!! So powerful! This has bothered me a lot as well. If we mean the chinuch then why are the Hasidic leaders quite on this?!? Isn’t the money that we receive from the government for chinuch? If they aren’t giving you the rights to teach the chinuch, what do you have from the Money?!?!
Satmar is recently reported to have paid $8mn for what is most important to them: cheating and thievery.
A vote for Hochul is a vote for crime and hate.
!!!!SHE MUST BE DEFEATED!!!!
MI L’HASHEM ELAI! Yaacov D. Must Stand Up For Chinuch, come to KJ with your high school and college degrees and send your kids to Yiddish-only schools.
What do YOU know about the Satmar education?
I’m actually happy that we are hearing crickets from the Rebbes on whom we should vote. Rebbes and askanim should not be endorsing politicians. It’s ridiculous. Fist of all, Jews cannot vote for politicians who support abomination. As Jews this should be the basis of whom we vote for, not endorsements of those who we think will win or give us money by providing more programs or who will support out moisdos…we see we have gone down this road but still the noose gers tighter with these politicians and department of “education” making more and more problems. Zeldin has a pervert for running mate and should not be endorsed either. You people are putting too much trust in these self-service politicians. No one knows who will win and even if Zeldin wins what type of governor he’ll actually be. So again, we need to stop this cycle of endorsementts and block votes, this is not how frum Jews should behave in golus.
If they endorse Houhle They will have single handily destroyed what the litvishei rabonoim, the lawyers for Agudah and others have tried to accomplish the last few years against the SED. The democrats will be laughing at us. They will be giving a new understanding to the saying you are your own worst enemy.
The Rebbes will have the last laugh. They have bitachon and leave the outcome of the education battle in the hands of Hashem. They have nothing to gain by endorsing Zeldin who has many positions they oppose and is Jewish to boot.