Get $1000 Back in your Wallet with the CHASE® Ink Business Premier℠

With all the day to day talk of rising costs and inflation, it is nice to hear of something that actually puts money back in your wallet. This card is a breath of fresh air with it’s high cash back sign up offer and it’s additional benefits. Let’s discuss the advantages.

This credit card is a game changer for the business owner and high spenders. For starters, after $10,000 is spent within 3 months, you automatically earn $1,000 back!

The CHASE® Ink Business Premier℠ also offers, 2% back on every purchase; 2.5% total back on every purchase of $5,000 or more, and 5% total back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

On top of the amazing cash back offered on purchases, here are some additional perks the card offers: you can add employee cards at no additional cost, comprehensive travel insurance, and rental car insurance.

The card does comes with a $195 annual fee. But if you are a business owner, you can deduct this cost on your yearly tax return as a business expense (Obviously speak to your accountant about your specific situation).

On top of all the perks we discussed above, another great benefit of this card is the payment options. For businesses who prefer to pay their balance in full each month, CHASE® Ink Business Premier℠ gives you access to increased spending potential, rich rewards, and premium benefits. If you need time to pay off the card’s balance, it also offers the option to pay off eligible purchases over time with interest up to your Flex for Business limit.

There aren’t many cards that can match the extensive list of perks that come with the Ink Business Premier, especially for business owners

