MAILBAG: Yidden, Please Wake Up

Reading through the comments on YWN’s recent articles about former President Trump meeting with antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago has me nearly sick with worry.

Let me first say that I voted for Trump twice and that I appreciate a lot of what he did for American and global Jewry. But the further away from his presidency we get, the more obvious it becomes that many of my brethren have an actual cultist mindset when it comes to Trump.

Last week, Trump met – purposefully, willfully – with Kanye West, a rapper whose antisemitism is impossible to ignore. In the past few weeks alone, West has gone on tirade after tirade and rant after rant against Jews, even saying he would go “death con 3” on them. Joining West’s meeting was Nick Fuentes, an avowed neo-Nazi, white nationalist, and Holocaust denier. This isn’t up for debate. The meeting happened – Trump acknowledged it.

For starters, Trump’s meeting with West should be enough for condemnation. You think if Joe Biden met last week with West that we wouldn’t be howling in protest? Of course we would be – how could we not?

But now that Trump met with him, the meeting is met with a shrug and even defenses of it from so many Jews. Just look at the comments section. Here’s a few for example.

The very first comment was ho-hum about the meeting.

“It’s one of his tactics to stay neutral with as many people as he can in order to not lose any votes especially this time around where he has very little advantage. That said, he probably should have refused the meeting, but again, he’s not Jewish so he doesn’t get offended by anti Jewish statements or actions (yes regardless of his Jewish close family), and again, he is afraid to lose votes,” wrote “rightwriter.”

So, if Biden met with West would this commenter also be okay with it? You know, Biden is just trying to be neutral! Of course not! Change “Trump” to “Biden” and anyone can see how stupid this argument is.

“Friedman didn’t turn on him “Drama YWN”, he simply disagrees with him. He has shown disagreement in the past as well and even in office if you’ve read his book. Being on good terms with someone doesn’t mean you can never disagree with them,” rightwriter continues.

“Again all these Jew haters do not lose a threat to non Jews. So why should they condemn them or fight them for the Jews? Nobody cares about Jews whether they are happy or sad, the Jews are a lone nation dissociated with the world.”

Excuse me, they’re not a threat to Jews? A white nationalist with a national platform who says Jews have to be expelled from the US isn’t a threat? One of the most celebrated rappers of all time spewing antisemitism isn’t a threat to Jews? What are you smoking?

Regardless, how does this justify a meeting with a former president? We rightfully protested when Barack Obama was exposed as being allied with notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan; now that Trump is doing it, it’s all fine and dandy? What is wrong with all of you?

Here’s what commenter “Curiosity” wrote: “Another rabid anti-Trump article doesn’t make Trump an anti-Semite, no matter how badly YWN wants it to be so. But I would warn YWN that their forum is in the public square, and could definitely create anti-Semites out of those who are not so, via their polarizing and alienating articles. Besides, there have been far more chashuv people in our history meeting with far worse individuals than “Ye,” and that was not indicative of their anti-Semitism. YWN editors foolishly forget (or ignore) Chazal’s warning about speaking ill of those in high political power – even in private.”

Let’s go through this bone-headed argument. The “rabid anti-Trump article” which, in reality, did nothing but say what happened, is bad because it’s public and exposing what Trump did will “definitely create anti-Semites.” So, when Obama sat in the pews of an antisemitic pastor and looked to Farrakhan for advice, did “Curiosity” also say not to talk about it? I mean, the logic is the same. If you mention it, you’re creating anti-Semites!

But then comes the tired argument of “others have done even worse.” Firstly, really? Can you name “far more chashuv people” meeting with “far worse individuals” while running for president? I’ll wait. And even if you are correct, how does that make what Trump did okay? Why can’t you at the very least acknowledge that what Trump did is problematic?

“Sarah Rifka” wrote in the comments that “Friedman has been purchased. Shameful. Our role as Jews is to be open. Friedman obviously doesn’t learn Torah.” Is that right? David Friedman was Trump’s ambassador to Israel. He is a religious Jew and is one of the most ardent Trump supporters. Again, what are you smoking?

Perhaps the dumbest comment of all comes from “Schmendrik” who apparently enjoys living up to his screen name.

“These public figures are all actors. Their personas and their supposed activities in their supposed personal lives are all scripted. They run some as controlled opposition. Since a lot of the public apparently hates Jews, they needed to have some public figures come out publicly anti-Jewishly. If anything, they’re probably planning some dragnet for the followers. Expressing your outrage about a scripted news cycle is such a horrible waste of your time. You really ought to feel shame for having wasted your time in this way.”

So, according to Schmendrik, the meeting with Trump is just controlled opposition and he just needs to be with some anti-Semites to balance out being pro-Jewish. Again, I don’t remember anyone saying this when Obama met with anti-Semites. And I know nobody would be saying this if West and Fuentes met with Biden.

The reality of the matter is that too many of us are living in a cult. You have hitched your wagon to Trump and there’s just no going back. You have become blinded by your fanaticisim; you have made Donald Trump the modern-day eigel.

Wake up, yidden. Al tivtichu b’nedivim b’ben adam she’ain lo teshua.

Shimon G – Lakewood

