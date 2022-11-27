MAILBAG: Yidden, Please Wake Up

Reading through the comments on YWN’s recent articles about former President Trump meeting with antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago has me nearly sick with worry.
Let me first say that I voted for Trump twice and that I appreciate a lot of what he did for American and global Jewry. But the further away from his presidency we get, the more obvious it becomes that many of my brethren have an actual cultist mindset when it comes to Trump.
Last week, Trump met – purposefully, willfully – with Kanye West, a rapper whose antisemitism is impossible to ignore. In the past few weeks alone, West has gone on tirade after tirade and rant after rant against Jews, even saying he would go “death con 3” on them. Joining West’s meeting was Nick Fuentes, an avowed neo-Nazi, white nationalist, and Holocaust denier. This isn’t up for debate. The meeting happened – Trump acknowledged it.
For starters, Trump’s meeting with West should be enough for condemnation. You think if Joe Biden met last week with West that we wouldn’t be howling in protest? Of course we would be – how could we not?
But now that Trump met with him, the meeting is met with a shrug and even defenses of it from so many Jews. Just look at the comments section. Here’s a few for example.
The very first comment was ho-hum about the meeting.
“It’s one of his tactics to stay neutral with as many people as he can in order to not lose any votes especially this time around where he has very little advantage. That said, he probably should have refused the meeting, but again, he’s not Jewish so he doesn’t get offended by anti Jewish statements or actions (yes regardless of his Jewish close family), and again, he is afraid to lose votes,” wrote “rightwriter.”
So, if Biden met with West would this commenter also be okay with it? You know, Biden is just trying to be neutral! Of course not! Change “Trump” to “Biden” and anyone can see how stupid this argument is.
“Friedman didn’t turn on him “Drama YWN”, he simply disagrees with him. He has shown disagreement in the past as well and even in office if you’ve read his book. Being on good terms with someone doesn’t mean you can never disagree with them,” rightwriter continues.
“Again all these Jew haters do not lose a threat to non Jews. So why should they condemn them or fight them for the Jews? Nobody cares about Jews whether they are happy or sad, the Jews are a lone nation dissociated with the world.”
Excuse me, they’re not a threat to Jews? A white nationalist with a national platform who says Jews have to be expelled from the US isn’t a threat? One of the most celebrated rappers of all time spewing antisemitism isn’t a threat to Jews? What are you smoking?
Regardless, how does this justify a meeting with a former president? We rightfully protested when Barack Obama was exposed as being allied with notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan; now that Trump is doing it, it’s all fine and dandy? What is wrong with all of you?
Here’s what commenter “Curiosity” wrote: “Another rabid anti-Trump article doesn’t make Trump an anti-Semite, no matter how badly YWN wants it to be so. But I would warn YWN that their forum is in the public square, and could definitely create anti-Semites out of those who are not so, via their polarizing and alienating articles. Besides, there have been far more chashuv people in our history meeting with far worse individuals than “Ye,” and that was not indicative of their anti-Semitism. YWN editors foolishly forget (or ignore) Chazal’s warning about speaking ill of those in high political power – even in private.”
Let’s go through this bone-headed argument. The “rabid anti-Trump article” which, in reality, did nothing but say what happened, is bad because it’s public and exposing what Trump did will “definitely create anti-Semites.” So, when Obama sat in the pews of an antisemitic pastor and looked to Farrakhan for advice, did “Curiosity” also say not to talk about it? I mean, the logic is the same. If you mention it, you’re creating anti-Semites!
But then comes the tired argument of “others have done even worse.” Firstly, really? Can you name “far more chashuv people” meeting with “far worse individuals” while running for president? I’ll wait. And even if you are correct, how does that make what Trump did okay? Why can’t you at the very least acknowledge that what Trump did is problematic?
“Sarah Rifka” wrote in the comments that “Friedman has been purchased. Shameful. Our role as Jews is to be open. Friedman obviously doesn’t learn Torah.” Is that right? David Friedman was Trump’s ambassador to Israel. He is a religious Jew and is one of the most ardent Trump supporters. Again, what are you smoking?
Perhaps the dumbest comment of all comes from “Schmendrik” who apparently enjoys living up to his screen name.
“These public figures are all actors. Their personas and their supposed activities in their supposed personal lives are all scripted. They run some as controlled opposition. Since a lot of the public apparently hates Jews, they needed to have some public figures come out publicly anti-Jewishly. If anything, they’re probably planning some dragnet for the followers. Expressing your outrage about a scripted news cycle is such a horrible waste of your time. You really ought to feel shame for having wasted your time in this way.”
So, according to Schmendrik, the meeting with Trump is just controlled opposition and he just needs to be with some anti-Semites to balance out being pro-Jewish. Again, I don’t remember anyone saying this when Obama met with anti-Semites. And I know nobody would be saying this if West and Fuentes met with Biden.
The reality of the matter is that too many of us are living in a cult. You have hitched your wagon to Trump and there’s just no going back. You have become blinded by your fanaticisim; you have made Donald Trump the modern-day eigel.
Wake up, yidden. Al tivtichu b’nedivim b’ben adam she’ain lo teshua.
Shimon G – Lakewood
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And then he’s gonna say “there’s this creature Little Froggie who posts…”
Allow me a few points.
1) I’m up. Wide awake. I woke up from your post instructing me so.
2) You write “..has me nearly sick with worry… But then at the very end you quote אל תבטחו …
Know that HaShem is still in the driver’s seat. He’s been doing so for the past 5783 years and will continue to do so, no human interference needed. He machinates, moves, controls persons and parties, political movements and governments according to His will. Yes, it’s a world of Teva, and we’re bidden (No not Biden) to do our השתדלות, but at the end of the day it’s up to Him alone.
Well said! I’ve felt this way too but couldn’t enunciate it as prolifically as you! Yaasher Koach.
Hashem is calling to us to wake up, but it’s not only about Trump’s behavior. There are many places that we are getting hate from which is even more concerning; the Black “Israelites”, Jewish Jew haters, etc. These are our bigger problems.
I highly, highly doubt Trump will win and even if he does it will only be for four years. He is not an anti-Semite, he is just desperate to win and doing whatever he could to get votes. There are many others who hate us Jews with a passion and they are much scarier than Trump.
Has the time arrived to support Vice President Mike Pence or perhaps Nicki Hailey?
The truth is we have no idea what’s coming upon him. It could very well be that although he was great friend of the Yidden till now, he’s now going through a real transition. We should wait and see, and let them fight it out, and the people will decide (and Hashem will place who he really wants).
I think we should just stay on the side and watch for a while…
You voted for trump twice. Sucker
@147: I daven that Pence should be matzliach. I would be so proud to vote for him. If he isn’t matzliach, then Haley and De Santis would be awesome. I am so disappointed in DJT! As others said, he is of course not an anti-Semite, and I even think he loves Jews, but this narcissistic willingness to court scum simply to earn a few votes has just GONE. TOO. FAR.
I will not be voting for him on Election Day, although I believe he was, in his time, one of the greatest presidents – and certainly livers of Yidden and Eretz Yisroel that the country ever had.
Sad.
Pence Haley 2024
Halley Pence 2024
Anybody but Biden, or Clinton, or Schumer, or PRitzker or……
Yes, @147, Nicki Hailey for President! Even though I supported Trump’s policies, I always disliked his personality and I never could be behind him 100%. The frum community’s love affair with Trump in recent years was frustrating to me and sounded like they were just parroting the right wing talk show hosts. It’s time to think for ourselves and not get on any bandwagons driven by self serving wagon drivers, neither right nor left. The support for Trump was so overdone and I’m happy to see a moderation in the frum coummunity in this regard.
Desantis 2024.
I despise Trump but considering the general crazy things he has done lately I don’t see his meeting with people who are anti-Semites to be anything to overplay (or underplay) . Trump meets with whoever will support him and at this point he is obviously scraping at the bottom on the barrel. It was a meeting of “like meets like” but antisemitism per se was not really a factor in it. No need to create self fulfilling prophecies and make a major ruckus about what an antisemite he allegedly he is.
He also gave a plausible explanation for why he had them over and distanced himself from them in a far more acceptable manor than the DNC has ever justified anti-Semits like Al Sharpton speaking at their convention.
And Nick Fuentes himself expressed disappointment with the Trump meeting saying that Trump is not on board with him
There are no shortage of anti-semite. There are no shortage of black anti-semite. I don’t see that we all react to all of these the same as we do to Kanye West. So what is it that there was such a reaction to Kanye West? What is his great sin that he was punished by taking away his billions? Obama’s galach didn’t say worse stuff? The answer is that in addition to being an anti-semite he is also a Trump supporter. For this avaira Yom kippur is not mechappar.
I also voted for Trump twice and I believe we need to move on from Trump. I am not impressed by all this drama about how terrible it is what Kanye said etc. I am far more concerned about the quiet descrimination that takes place in corporate America towards Jews.
@Shimon G – I’m honored that you’ve quoted my “bone-headed” comment, but you need to work on your reading comprehension skills before you decide to initiate debate with me, friend.
I wasn’t saying THIS article is going to create anti-Semites. I said “articleS.” Let me give you a hint. That’s an S on the end – indicating plural. The issue isn’t any ONE article, or “exposing what Trump did,” as you put it. It’s the constant, daily, pathetic barrage against Trump and his supporters that can turn people against us because they may erroneously think that YWN represents the concensus voice of frum Jews, (which it absolutely does not).
With regards to your other assertion that I would call out Obama (presumably as an anti-Semite) for sitting with Farakkhan – I actually explicitly addressed this in a comment below (that you neglected) in response to “rt.” Let me cite it for you: “Obama did have similar ‘get togethers’ with Farrakhan, Sharpton, etc., and I do very much think he’s anti-Israel, but not convinced he’s an anti-Semite.”
And to your last point – more chashuv Presidents sitting with worse people. I didn’t say “Presidents” – you did. But Herbert Hoover met with Adolf Hitler and multiple Democratic and Republican presidents met with Sharpton and Farrakhan. I don’t see Shimon G. berating sending YWN letters about them like he does about Trump. I don’t think meeting with West makes Trump an anti-Semite, any more than I think Trump meeting with Kim Jong Un makes him a North Korean sympathizer.
Trump was put into office for ONE REASON ONLY….to free Rubashkin…and now it’s over and done with him..
Pence Haley 202
To those saying pence should be president, are you going to support an avowed evangelical?
Desantis all the way!
You may be right but my Jewish brothers nadler, shiff, and Schumer don’t set a good example for any liking from trumps point of view.
“Excuse me, they’re not a threat to Jews? A white nationalist with a national platform who says Jews have to be expelled from the US isn’t a threat? One of the most celebrated rappers of all time spewing antisemitism isn’t a threat to Jews? What are you smoking”
-Shimon, I wrote they don’t pose a threat to NON-Jews, not that they don’t pose a threat to Jews. I wasn’t defending anyone I was simply stating the fact that we shouldn’t feel disappointment when nobody comes to our aid since why would they care about fighting for us. That’s the way of the world.
Also my other remarks which were clearly misunderstood and taken out of all context, were not defending the cultist mentality or Trump. I was just balancing out the article since it read like an impulse essay. I wrote that Trump should not have met with them but I understand why he did just as he was slow to condemn David Duke who he”never heard of”. He does it because it’s his tactic to show neutrality and win by any means. Do I support it? Of course not but do I expect him to lose for the Jews? No I do not. Do I think he is an anti semite for this? Probably not but I also don’t think he is that sympathetic to Jews and I’m sure he crossed paths with many in the real estate business with not such great experiences, as well as Jews such as Michael Cohen who openly betrayed him.
Yes America is getting anti Jewish from both the left and right. Yes I think that the time of Jewish America is coming to an end. America itsled is crumbling, and in the end there is one thing that unites the nations on all sides, it’s the hatred toward Jews.
Frum Jews, cultists? No!