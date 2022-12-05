THUGS: Armed Crooks Ambush Frum Jeweler in Florida’s Pompano Beach

A frum jeweler was ambushed by a group of armed crooks in Pompano Beach, Florida, with the four criminals fleeing in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife and threatened to stab the Jewish victim, while another grabbed the jeweler’s backpack and a third opened his car trunk and stole his suitcase.

Once they got their loot, the three attackers jumped back into the vehicle they arrived in – a four-door gray sedan with an out-of-state license plate – and sped off with a fourth accomplice at the wheel.

Police have not yet identified the thieves and are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the villains, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Video report from Local10 News in Broward County below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)