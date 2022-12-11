TIDE TURNS: DeSantis Now Leads Trump in National 2024 Matchup

Following months of trailing Donald Trump in hypothetical 2024 matchups, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has finally seen the tide shift in his favor.
According to a new nationwide Yahoo News/YouGov poll, the popular Florida governor has a 5-point lead over the former president, with 47% of registered voters saying they’d support DeSantis versus 42% who say they would vote for Trump.
The poll’s results are a stark turn from the same poll taken in mid-October, in which Trump led DeSantis by 9 percentage points – 45% to 36%.
The survey also adds to the growing pile of evidence that GOPers are slowly turning away from Trump, particularly in light of his recent meeting with virulent antisemites and his unwillingness to condemn them.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
What matters is a poll of likely Republican primary voters, not a poll of all voters. This report tells us very little.
1 lapse of judgement with a guest list at Mar Lago, doesn’t even begin to justify my not voting for President Donald Trump שליט”א at the primaries & on 11/5/2024
As well it should! President Donald Joseph Trump Jr is all about yesterday! He can’t win! He shoots himself in the foot every time he gets to a mic and America is tired of his babyish and selfish rhetoric. He’s still in 2020. I feel badly for what he could have accomplished and sad to see so much of his great accomplishments go by the wayside. He’s done himself in!
I second huju, (to a point though)
We need two polls, one of likely voters and one of likely Republican primary voters
Either way it from yahoo which is a liberal rag and I would take what they say with less than a grain of salt
@Yaapchik
Shouldn’t you learn his name before deciding whether or not you would vote for him?
what matters is results against Biden, not each other
Yahoo is a left wing echo chamber
Desantis is a rhino. I will not be voting
147
Reserve the blessing for a good jew not a downright crazy person that wined and dined w people that believe your (mines for sure) ancestors weren’t annihilated.
This TrumpTrain has bh let off many normal Yiddn. But few like you are stuck with this narcissistic person and wanna go down with him.
America will never give him another chance.
Any Yid voting for Trump isn’t worth being addressed but u definitely are over the top. We’ve seen it all. Besides if you’re legally blind.
And I was a real Trump supporter that has open eyes to see the danger of him. You can have closed eyes and see the danger too.
Wake up and smell the (coffee)