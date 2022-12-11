TIDE TURNS: DeSantis Now Leads Trump in National 2024 Matchup

Following months of trailing Donald Trump in hypothetical 2024 matchups, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has finally seen the tide shift in his favor.

According to a new nationwide Yahoo News/YouGov poll, the popular Florida governor has a 5-point lead over the former president, with 47% of registered voters saying they’d support DeSantis versus 42% who say they would vote for Trump.

The poll’s results are a stark turn from the same poll taken in mid-October, in which Trump led DeSantis by 9 percentage points – 45% to 36%.

The survey also adds to the growing pile of evidence that GOPers are slowly turning away from Trump, particularly in light of his recent meeting with virulent antisemites and his unwillingness to condemn them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)