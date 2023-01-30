Israel Sends Three Additional Armored Ambulances to Ukraine





Israel’s Defense Ministry says they have supplied three more armored ambulances to Ukraine’s emergency services, amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

An ambulance previously sent by Israel is already being used to aid rescue forces in life-saving efforts. These bulletproof ambulances were armored by Israeli company Plasan Re’em.

Although Israel has not provided direct military aid to Ukraine, such as offensive arms or advanced defense technology, to avoid escalating tensions with Russia, they have supplied defensive equipment to Ukraine’s emergency and rescue forces and provided tons of humanitarian aid, including setting up a field hospital in western Ukraine.

