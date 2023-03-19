MGT: No Need to Protest “Communist Democrats” Targeting Donald Trump





Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor said she doesn’t think Republicans have to protest the expected arrest of Donald Trump as the “communist Democrats” have already decided their own fates.

“ALL FOR POLITICS!” Greene wrote on Twitter in her first comment about the potential arrest. “This is what they do in communist(s) countries to destroy their political opponents! Republicans in Congress MUST subpoena these communists and END this! We have the power to do it, and we also have the power to DEFUND their salaries and departments! Enough of this!”

Greene also responded to Trump’s call for his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back” by saying Republicans don’t have to demonstrate against the “communist Democrats” and their “political weaponization.”

“These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime,” Greene wrote. “Fear and anger.”

Greene’s comments were in response to Trump’s earlier post on Truth Social, in which he revealed that he expects to be arrested this Tuesday in a hush money probe being conducted by the Manhattan DA.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Greene, saying: “You break the law, you go to jail. Whomp whomp marj.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)