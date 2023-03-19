OU Kosher With NY Medical College/ Touro Present: Medicine Meets Pesach: What Clinicians & Rabbis Need To Know

Sponsored Content





OU Kosher is hosting a pre-Pesach webinar in conjunction with Touro University The webinar is focused on providing knowledge on various topics, including nutritionals, medications, baby formulas, probiotics, supplements, and other relevant topics related to Passover. The seminar will be presented by expert physicians and OU Kosher professionals.

The topics covered in the webinar will include the kashrut of medications, vitamins, and supplements for Passover, and more.

The webinar will include a live Q&A session with OU Kosher experts, allowing participants to ask questions and seek clarification on any aspect of the topics covered in the webinar.

For more information or to submit questions for our Live Q&A please contact Rabbi Eli Eleff at [email protected] or call 212-613-0602.



