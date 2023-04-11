TEHILLIM: Two Victims Taken To Trauma Center Following Chol Hamoed Mishap In Lakewood





Three people were injured Monday, including one who suffered a fractured skull, when an inflatable ride at a chol hamoed event in Lakewood was lifted and flung by a strong gust of wind.

Hatzolah of Central Jersey EMTs and paramedics were called Monday afternoon to the scene on Summer Avenue at an event called Glitch Park – a bitter bit of irony – which featured over a dozen inflatable rides for children.

Hatzolah found two adult patients, both of whom had suffered head trauma and were knocked unconscious. They were treated at the scene before being transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

A third patient suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Lakewood Police Department is now investigating the incident.

TEHILLIM IS NEEDED FOR:

Shalom ben Varda

David ben Rachel

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF LAKEWOOD NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)