Baruch Dayan Emes: Mother Of Singer Yaakov Shwekey Passes Away





Rachel Shwekey, a’h, the mother of famed singer Yaakov Shwekey, passed away overnight Sunday at the age of 77 in Miami, where she resided.

The nifteres had developed a serious case of pneumonia recently and her condition deteriorated.

Mrs. Shweky was born in Poland to Holocaust survivors who were Vitznitzer chassidim. When she was a child she moved with her family to Israel, later moving to the US.

There will be a small levaya at Newark Airport at 6:30 pm Monday, and a levaya with kevurah at the Eretz Hachaim cemetery in Bet Shemesh at 6:30 Tuesday.

Yaakov and Yosef Chaim Shwekey will be sitting shiva on Tuesday night from 9-10 pm at 24 Shaulzon Apt. 2 in Har Nof.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)