VILE: Infamous Rockstar Dresses Up As Nazi During Blatantly Antisemitic Performance





During a recent concert in Berlin, Germany, Roger Waters – the Pink Floyd rockstar infamous for being anti-Israel and arguably antisemitic – caused controversy by donning an SS officer’s uniform and drawing a comparison between Nazi victim Anne Frank and Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was erroneously shot by IDF forces during an anti-terrorist raid.

At the beginning of his show, Waters displayed a message saying, “on a matter of public interest: a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite,” and “Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly.”

He then went on to walk, talk, and act like an anti-Semite, undermining the very message he insisted on just moments earlier.

Once the show began, a crucific-shaped screen hung above the stage with speech bubbles on it reading, “They must think we’re [expletive] stupid!” and “Who do you mean by they?”

“Them, up there in the penthouse, the [expletive] oligarchy,” the speech bubbles continued. “Ah, you mean the powers that be.”

Throughout the remainder of the show, Waters displayed humanoid pigs and sleazy businessmen who were “pulling the strings.”

He then displayed Abu Akleh’s name right before Anne Frank, insinuating that Akleh’s death is somehow comparable to Frank’s.

Afterwards, the screen said “they” are brutal because “they want to crush our resistance and keep ruling the world.”

Following a break, Waters made a striking entrance on stage adorned in an SS uniform, accompanied by an inflatable pig featuring illuminated eyes, adorned with words, symbols, and banners reminiscent of the Third Reich style. Notably, instead of a swastika, the banners displayed crossed hammers. To further captivate the audience, Waters simulated firing a fake machine gun towards them.

“Shame on Frankfurt authorities and Mercedes Benz arena in Berlin — a place from where Jews were deported by the Nazis — for providing antisemite #RogerWaters this venue for his concert with no concern/care for the Jewish community,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement.

