Chareidi Man Seriously Injured In Car Accident In Hungary





A Chareidi man from Israel was seriously injured and three others were lightly injured in a car accident in Hungary on Sunday afternoon.

A group of about 20 chassidim were traveling to Makó, Hungary for the yahrtzeit of the Makava Rav.

One car was involved in an accident, trapping one of the passengers in the car. Firefighters extricated him from the car in a difficult rescue operation and then evacuated him via helicopter to a local hospital. Three others in the car, including the victims’s son, suffered only minor injuries.

Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Reb Eliezer Dovid ben Rivka Henya b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael. He is in great need of rachamei Shamayim.

