BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: The Bostoner Rebbe of Flatbush, Harav Pinchas Dovid Horowitz ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of the Bostoner Rebbe of Flatbush, Harav Pinchas Dovid Horowitz zt”l, who was niftar following a lengthy illness.

The rebbe took over the mantle of leadership from his father, Rav Moshe Horowitz zt”l, who served as the Boston Rebbe of Boro Park. The rebbe led Yeshiva Darkei Noam for many years, where he helped mold hundreds of talmidim into ehrliche bnei torah.

He is survived by his sons R’ Mordche, R’ Avraham, R’ Levi Yitzchak, R’ Herschel, R’ Yisroel, and R’ Moshe, and a daughter, Mrs. Rivky Shtarkhammer.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 4 pm Wednesday at his longtime bais medrash, located at Avenue J and E. 29th Street in Flatbush.

Kevurah will take place in Eretz Yisroel.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

