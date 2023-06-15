NOBODY’S ABOVE THE LAW: Republicans Demand Special Counsel to Investigate Biden’s Alleged Bribery





In the wake of a federal indictment against former President Trump, Republicans are now urging the FBI and Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations of bribery against President Biden.

During an appearance on “America Reports” on Wednesday, Senator John Kennedy echoed his fellow GOP members’ calls, emphasizing the importance of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland addressing the concerns of the American people and upholding the integrity of law enforcement institutions.

This is what Kennedy had to say:

“I think the FBI is the premier law enforcement agency in all of human history, and I’m not going to vote to abolish them or defund them. But you don’t have to be Euclid to know that over the past five years, there have been people at the FBI and at the Justice Department who have acted on their political beliefs. The FBI Director Comey investigated President Trump on evidence that the Hillary Clinton campaign gave to him. It was inevitable in light of President Trump’s prosecution that the issue of selective prosecution was going to be raised. What about Secretary Clinton’s e-mails, for example? Now Senator Grassley, who has a great deal of credibility, has received a document from a whistleblower inside the FBI based on a trusted informant that says President Biden has been bribed and that the people that bribed him have tapes. Now, I don’t know if all of that is true or not, but we’re entitled to see that document. First, the FBI said, well, we can’t even tell you that it exists. And then they said, you can see it, but it has to be redacted. They won’t tell us whether they’ve even investigated the allegations. The only people who can fix this are the head of the FBI and the attorney general. So the American people understandably have doubts and only Chris Wray and the attorney general can address those doubts. And you can’t find either one of them with a search party ,and they just won’t answer.”

“I believe there’s a perception out there among the American people, there’s certainly a perception of that on Congress, and only the attorney general can address that,” he added. “And Dog the Bounty Hunter couldn’t find the attorney general right now. He refuses to talk about it. So does the FBI director. These are all fair questions. They’re not going away. For the integrity of the FBI as an institution and the Department of Justice, the two heads need to look the American people in the eye in front of God and country and tell them the truth. And until that happens, this isn’t going away.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley made a statement on Monday during a Senate session, claiming that a Burisma executive who purportedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden $5 million possessed 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them. Senator Grassley referred to the FBI FD-1023 form, which had been briefed to congressional lawmakers by the bureau.

The revelation of audio recordings follows FBI Director Christopher Wray’s decision to provide the document to lawmakers, despite initially denying the request. As per the FD-1023 form, an executive from Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas firm where Hunter Biden served on the board, allegedly paid President Joe Biden $5 million, according to information provided to the FBI by a confidential human source during a June 2020 interview, sources familiar with the matter informed Fox News Digital.

Representative James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, suggested that the allegations tied to form 1023 may extend beyond a single document. He indicated that there could be additional forms containing further evidence of bribery involving the Biden family.

