TOTALLY GONE: Biden Bizarrely Ends Speech By Irrelevantly Saying “God Save The Queen” (She’s Already Dead)





President Joe Biden’s closing remarks during his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut on Friday caused a wave of confusion among the audience and sparked renewed questions about his mental capacities.

Speaking to gun safety advocates and survivors of gun violence at the University of Hartford, Biden concluded his address with the peculiar phrase, “Alright? God save the Queen, man.” Shortly after, “God Save The Queen” started trending on Twitter, with many expressing their bewilderment and pointing out the latest instance of Biden’s obviously declining cognitive health.

Had Biden made a reference to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch who passed away last September? Yes, he absolutely had.

Todd Gillman, the White House correspondent for The Dallas Morning News, was present at Biden’s speech and, like others in the press pool, struggled to comprehend the intent behind the remark.

“Several of you have asked me why he might have said that,” Gillman shared on Friday. “I have no idea. Other poolers likewise have no idea.”

