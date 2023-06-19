56% Of Americans Say Donald Trump Should Drop Out Of 2024 Race Amid Legal Woes





In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a Florida grand jury, his loyal Republican base continues to rally behind him, while the majority of Americans believe he should drop out of the 2024 presidential race. Despite facing legal challenges, Trump’s favorability among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents remains robust, indicating a deep divide in public opinion.

According to recent polls, 56% of Americans think Trump should withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest due to his indictment by a Florida grand jury, while 43% believe he should continue his campaign. However, The division becomes apparent when examining party affiliation, as a significant majority of Democrats (87%) and close to six in ten independents (58%) express the view that Trump should exit the race. On the other hand, a staggering 83% of Republicans argue that Trump should stay in the race, showcasing the unwavering support he enjoys within his party.

Interestingly, a substantial 73% of Americans, comparable to the numbers from March, perceive wrongdoing in Trump’s actions. Out of this group, 50% assert that Trump engaged in illegal activities, while 23% believe he acted unethically but not illegally. Contrarily, 25% of Americans believe Trump did nothing wrong. Among Democrats, a significant 78% are of the opinion that Trump broke the law, with half of independents (50%), up from 41% in March, concurring. In contrast, 50% of Republicans, an increase from 45% in March, maintain that Trump committed no wrongdoing.

Surprisingly, nearly two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (64%) affirm their continued support for Trump’s presidential bid if he remains in the campaign. However, a notable 32% of these individuals plan to back another Republican candidate, indicating a slight shift in allegiances.

Furthermore, Trump’s favorability rating among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents has risen to over three-quarters (76%), up from 68% in February. This surge in approval demonstrates that despite the legal troubles surrounding Trump, his core base remains devoted and supportive.

