BARR ATTACKS CONTINUE: Former AG Says Trump Is “A Troubled Man” Acting Like “A Defiant 9-Year-Old” [VIDEO]





In a CBS interview on Sunday with Robert Costa, former Attorney General Bill Barr intensified his clash with former President Donald Trump, providing a scathing assessment of his ex-boss. Barr’s comments come in response to a week of personal attacks hurled his way by Trump, and his unyielding proclamation that Trump’s future looks grim if even half of the 37-count indictment against him holds true.

Describing the circumstances, Barr emphasized that Trump was not a victim of government overreach but rather the instigator of his own problems. He stated, “He provoked this whole problem himself. Yes, he’s been the victim of unfair witch hunts in the past. But that doesn’t obviate the fact that he’s also a fundamentally flawed person who engages in reckless conduct. And that leads to situations, calamitous situations like this, which are very destructive and hurt any political cause he’s associated with.”

Acknowledging that Trump had “many good qualities” and had accomplished positive things during his tenure, Barr firmly asserted that Trump’s actions ultimately jeopardized the GOP cause. “He is a consummate narcissist and he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk,” Barr emphasized.

When asked whether he believed Trump had lied to the Justice Department, Barr left no room for doubt, stating unequivocally, “Yes, I do.”

However, Barr’s most striking remarks came in the form of a revealing analogy, where he compared Trump’s behavior to that of “a 9-year-old kid who’s always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing it.” Barr explained that this behavior exemplified Trump’s means of self-assertion and the exertion of dominance over others. He described Trump as “a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego. But our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.”

