BARR ATTACKS CONTINUE: Former AG Says Trump Is “A Troubled Man” Acting Like “A Defiant 9-Year-Old” [VIDEO]

In a CBS interview on Sunday with Robert Costa, former Attorney General Bill Barr intensified his clash with former President Donald Trump, providing a scathing assessment of his ex-boss. Barr’s comments come in response to a week of personal attacks hurled his way by Trump, and his unyielding proclamation that Trump’s future looks grim if even half of the 37-count indictment against him holds true.
Describing the circumstances, Barr emphasized that Trump was not a victim of government overreach but rather the instigator of his own problems. He stated, “He provoked this whole problem himself. Yes, he’s been the victim of unfair witch hunts in the past. But that doesn’t obviate the fact that he’s also a fundamentally flawed person who engages in reckless conduct. And that leads to situations, calamitous situations like this, which are very destructive and hurt any political cause he’s associated with.”
Acknowledging that Trump had “many good qualities” and had accomplished positive things during his tenure, Barr firmly asserted that Trump’s actions ultimately jeopardized the GOP cause. “He is a consummate narcissist and he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk,” Barr emphasized.
When asked whether he believed Trump had lied to the Justice Department, Barr left no room for doubt, stating unequivocally, “Yes, I do.”
However, Barr’s most striking remarks came in the form of a revealing analogy, where he compared Trump’s behavior to that of “a 9-year-old kid who’s always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing it.” Barr explained that this behavior exemplified Trump’s means of self-assertion and the exertion of dominance over others. He described Trump as “a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego. But our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
If people truely didn’t want the president to be a senior citizen acting like a middle-schooler, the polls would not be indicating the 2024 election would be Biden vs Trump.
He’s right. Anyone who attracts this much attention is NOT the man for the job. As much as you want to say “let’s get Trump back in there, he’ll clean it up!” Well….. he’s not the president right now, so we know how far that got him.
Don’t forget Barr was a loyal cabinet member even providing a summery of the Muller Report favorable to Trump which has unwarranted until he had enough of Trump.
He wasn’t this loud when he worked for him.
Presidents get a lot of attention
Anyone who can only rise to the top by putting others down is not the individual we want to choose! Small brain among all his others are just signs of desperation, narcissistic and disgraceful. Donald J. Trump did many great things as president but he clearly is not suited now. Just think how many people he’s fired and of course with his nasty, inappropriate comments to go with. William Barr is an American great.
There is nobody as healthy as Trump
-look what he was able to accomplish amidst all the insane witch hunts and lying attacks. Anybody else would have caved. He pardoned crooked Hillary out of kindness. He freed many people that were political prisoners – he certainly is on the arrogant side as our many people with such an intense work ethic and record of accomplishment. Trump is a true Hero and Bill Barr is a double talking windbag who is annoyed at trumps success