WATCH THIS: Rand Paul Launches Blistering Attack On Dr. Fauci Over Covid Coverup





Senator Rand Paul launched a scathing attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), during his appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. Paul accused Fauci of covering up the origins of Covid-19, adding to his previous allegations of wrongdoing regarding gain-of-function research and questioning the virus’s origins in a lab in Wuhan, China.

The interview commenced with Paul criticizing billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates for providing financial assistance to organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and accused Gates of funding gain-of-function research. Paul stated, “But this has largely been funded by Bill Gates, who he funds the WHO more than most countries do. So there’s a responsibility there… He’s inadvertently helped to create something… that the biggest danger to mankind right now is something that he’s been funding, and that is finding these viruses, taking them back to the lab, and manipulating them to make them more dangerous.”

However, Paul swiftly shifted his focus to Fauci, accusing the veteran health expert of orchestrating a cover-up of the Covid-19 origins. He claimed that Fauci was aware of the problem from the early days of the pandemic in January 2020, alleging that Fauci had allowed dangerous research to proceed without adequate scrutiny and went against regulatory protocols. Paul asserted, “So he knew this from the beginning and it was an active cover-up. He actively got papers placed that were not valid papers into large scientific journals… there was a cover-up from the very beginning, but a real judgment error.”

Supporting his claims, Paul referenced a report released earlier in the week by journalists Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Alex Gutentag, who cited US government sources to suggest that the initial Covid-19 infections were among scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

