Jewish Middle School Teacher Resigns Amidst Vile Antisemitic Harassment by Student





A Jewish middle school teacher in Massachusetts has chosen to resign after enduring antisemitic harassment from a 12-year-old student, including Nazi jokes and a disturbing drawing of Adolf Hitler. Morrison Robblee, 25, who taught social studies at Nessacus Regional Middle School in Dalton, shared his experience with the Berkshire Eagle, stating that the student began making offensive comments after learning about his Jewish identity in February.

The incident escalated when the student directed slurs at Robblee during a class interruption, prompting the teacher to remove him from the classroom. In an attempt to address the issue, school officials organized a “restorative circle” involving the student, Robblee, and an administrator to reflect on the incident. However, the meeting proved ineffective as the student remained silent, hinting at the ongoing problem.

In April, the situation worsened when Robblee wore a yarmulke to class. This prompted the student to make hateful remarks, according to Insider. A few days later, the student handed Robblee a sketch depicting Hitler standing over a deceased person labeled “Jew,” accompanied by swastikas and canisters labeled “gas.” Insider said it has viewed the disturbing drawing, which included the words “Sorry Jew” in what the student called an apology letter.

Despite the student’s subsequent suspension and removal from Robblee’s class, the harassment continued in the hallways, with the student making inappropriate jokes about the Holocaust, including references to gas chambers. Additionally, the student sent insulting emails regarding Robblee’s teaching. The boy, whose name remains undisclosed due to his age, is facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal harassment.

In May, Robblee filed a complaint with his union, citing an unsafe work environment, and sent a letter to the Central Berkshire Regional School District expressing concern that the student’s exposure to hate might lead to further radicalization and violence. The district responded by placing Robblee on administrative leave based on the student’s allegations that the teacher made a face at him in the hallway. Robblee admitted to sticking his tongue out at the student in a moment of frustration after the student swore at him. The teacher denied speaking about the student in front of other children, an allegation made against him.

Feeling that his concerns were not being taken seriously by administrators, Robblee made the decision to resign. The district’s Superintendent, Leslie Blake-Davis, declined to comment on the incidents, citing confidentiality.

Blake-Davis also revealed plans to introduce the No Place For Hate Club, a student-led initiative at Wahconah Regional High School, to the middle school. The district aims to involve student voice and leadership in addressing these issues effectively.

The Dalton Police Department has filed charges against the student in Pittsfield Juvenile Court, and a show-cause hearing will determine the next steps in the case. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said it is collaborating with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish Federation of the Berkshires to develop strategies that prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)