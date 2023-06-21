HEART-STOPPING FOOTAGE: Young Girl Nearly Struck By Coach Bus While Crossing Boro Park Street





A young girl was nearly struck by a bus on the corner of 50th Street and 14th Avenue in Boro Park on Wednesday, when she and her presumed sister were rushing to cross the street, apparently unaware that they were attempting to cross on a solid red.

Security camera footage shows the two girls race into the street, when they realize they had made a terrible mistake. The older girl pulled back, but the younger child continued a few steps ahead, leaping backwards just in time to avoid a coach bus that was coming to a screeching halt as its driver attempted to avert a tragedy.

The children themselves have to be more careful, but as can clearly be seen in the video below, adults were crossing against the light, too. It is quite possible that the young girls assumed the light was green. Regardless of whether this is the case or not, what is obvious is that adults are not taking safety seriously enough. Even if you’re not worried about yourself getting struck by a vehicle, think of the child whose life was nearly cut short today as she arguably followed the example of adults.

As the summer begins, and the streets are filled with children, please educate them on the importance of safety – both verbally and by personal example. Drivers too should be extra cautious as the streets teem with people.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)