HEART-STOPPING FOOTAGE: Young Girl Nearly Struck By Coach Bus While Crossing Boro Park Street

A young girl was nearly struck by a bus on the corner of 50th Street and 14th Avenue in Boro Park on Wednesday, when she and her presumed sister were rushing to cross the street, apparently unaware that they were attempting to cross on a solid red.
Security camera footage shows the two girls race into the street, when they realize they had made a terrible mistake. The older girl pulled back, but the younger child continued a few steps ahead, leaping backwards just in time to avoid a coach bus that was coming to a screeching halt as its driver attempted to avert a tragedy.
The children themselves have to be more careful, but as can clearly be seen in the video below, adults were crossing against the light, too. It is quite possible that the young girls assumed the light was green. Regardless of whether this is the case or not, what is obvious is that adults are not taking safety seriously enough. Even if you’re not worried about yourself getting struck by a vehicle, think of the child whose life was nearly cut short today as she arguably followed the example of adults.
As the summer begins, and the streets are filled with children, please educate them on the importance of safety – both verbally and by personal example. Drivers too should be extra cautious as the streets teem with people.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Little children frequently do dumb and careless things. They always have. That the human race nevertheless has survived and has fruitfully multiplied suggests Ha-Shem is involved in the the day to day operations of the planet. And while the exact nature of the clothes furnished to the “first couple” is subject to debate, no one claims they were outfitted with bubblewrap and kevlar.
AN OPEN MIRACLE BH
It is also reckless to park a school bus on a city street so close to the cross walk which clearly blocks the view for both pedestrians and cars.
Think of the mothers that push their carriages into the street past the school bus just to get a glimpse if a car is coming down the street. If it was a corner with a stop sign then neither the pedestrian sees the car and neither the car sees the ped until it may be too late.
All I can is ‘שֹׁמֵ֣ר פְּתָאיִ֣ם ה or perhaps־אם ה לֹא יִשְׁמׇר־עִ֝֗יר שָׁ֤וְא ׀ שָׁקַ֬ד שׁוֹמֵֽר ׃
This not something that is occasional but all the time. Adults children bike riders playing chicken with drivers. But it isn’t exclusively boro park Lakewood Flatbush as well