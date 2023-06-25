Agudath Israel Welcomes Daniel Kaminetsky as General Counsel





Agudath Israel of America is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Kaminetsky, Esq. as the organization’s General Counsel.

Agudath Israel’s legal department plays a vital role in protecting the rights and interests of the Orthodox Jewish community. From providing legal guidance to individuals and authoring briefs and memoranda, to arguing cases before the Supreme Court, Agudath Israel is at the forefront of safeguarding the rights of Orthodox Jews and ensuring that religious freedoms are protected in a diverse and evolving society.

With a distinguished legal background, Mr. Kaminetsky brings a wealth of experience to Agudath Israel. Previously associated with Offit Kurman, P.A. and a founding member of Snitow Kaminetsky Rosner & Snitow, LLP, he has handled a diverse range of matters.

Notably, Mr. Kaminetsky was a key member of a legal team that successfully defended the Vaad of the Five Towns and Far Rockaway in a defamation lawsuit. Through his expertise and commitment, the lawsuit was dismissed, setting an important precedent in ensuring the viability of the Vaad’s determinations.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Kaminetsky is an active member of the Bergenfield/Teaneck, New Jersey, community. He has served as the past president of Congregation Beth Abraham in Bergenfield and has sat on various fundraising committees and boards of local yeshivas, demonstrating his dedication to both the legal profession and community service.

Mr. Kaminetsky is the grandson of Rabbi Dr. Joseph Kaminetsky, z”l, who served for decades as the national director of Torah Umesorah, establishing the yeshiva/day school movement across North America.

Rabbi Yitzhok Ehrman, COO of Agudath Israel, stated, “We are thrilled to have Daniel Kaminetsky join our team as General Counsel. I look forward to seeing him use his tremendous abilities and extensive legal experience on behalf of our community.”

Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath Israel, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Kaminetsky’s appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Daniel Kaminetsky as our General Counsel. His exceptional legal skills and commitment to serving the community make him an ideal fit for this role.”

Mr. Kaminetsky expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to serve Agudath Israel in this capacity, stating, “It is an especially meaningful for me to further my grandfather’s vision of ensuring the vibrance of Orthodox Judaism in the United States. I am eager to contribute my legal expertise and passion for advocacy towards advancing Agudath Israel’s mission of providing legal support to Jews across the country.”

Agudath Israel is confident that with Mr. Kaminetsky’s contributions, the organization will continue to serve as a trusted resource for legal counsel and representation within the Jewish community.