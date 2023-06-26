Matzah Bakeries In Jeopardy? NYC Environmental Rule Could Create Massive New Headache





The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has introduced new regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions from eateries that utilize wood and coal-fired ovens, potentially slashing emissions by up to 75%, the New York Post reports.

The DEP, in collaboration with restaurant and environmental justice groups, said it developed the new rule in collaboration with restaurant and “environmental justice” groups to address the harmful pollutants emitted by such ovens, particularly in areas with poor air quality.

The proposed regulation may necessitate restaurants that have installed wood and coal-fired ovens before May 2016 to invest in expensive emission-control devices. Under the proposed rule, restaurants employing such ovens will be required to engage an engineer or architect to assess the feasibility of installing emission control devices to achieve a 75% reduction in particulate emissions.

If the assessment determines that a reduction of 75% or more is unattainable, or that no emissions controls can be installed, alternative emission controls capable of achieving a minimum 25% reduction must be identified, or a valid explanation must be provided for the inability to install such controls. Restaurants will have the option to apply for a variance or waiver but must substantiate their hardship claims with supporting evidence.

Coal-fired ovens were historically prevalent in the first pizzerias in New York City and the United States due to their cost-effectiveness compared to wood-fired ovens. However, these ovens consume more oxygen for combustion, requiring additional space and often being integrated into the building’s foundation. The introduction of stainless steel pizza ovens in the 1940s, fueled by natural gas, led to a decline in the use of coal and wood ovens among new restaurants.

