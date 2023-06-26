CONUNDRUM: Trump Is Clear GOP Frontrunner, But Many Don’t Want Him To Lead





Despite facing federal charges in early June, former President Donald Trump remains the leading candidate for the Republican Party, according to a recent poll. However, nearly half of GOP voters surveyed express skepticism about whether Trump should continue to lead the party.

A new NBC poll reveals that a majority of Republican voters would vote for Trump in the Republican primary, with 51% listing him as their top choice. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis secured second place with 22% of the votes, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence with 7%.

These latest numbers are in comparison to a previous survey conducted in April, shortly after Trump’s indictment in New York related to hush-money payments made in 2016. At that time, approximately 46% of Republican voters supported Trump, while 31% expressed their backing for DeSantis.

Despite facing 37 federal charges in June concerning his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a combined total of 77% of GOP primary voters expressed minor concerns (14%) or no real concerns (63%) regarding the federal charges. Additionally, about 64% of Republican voters believe that the various indictments and investigations against Trump are politically motivated. In contrast, 55% of all registered voters consider the charges to be of major (47%) or moderate (8%) concern.

Trump remains the front-runner in the GOP, even in a hypothetical match against DeSantis, with 60% of Republican voters supporting the former president, while DeSantis receives 36%. However, in a hypothetical Trump-Biden battle, President Joe Biden emerges as the victor with nearly half of the vote (49%) compared to Trump’s 45%. Notably, 68% of those surveyed expressed major or moderate concerns about Biden’s mental and physical health.

When asked about Trump continuing as the party’s leader, nearly half of GOP voters responded positively, but 21% said they believe he was a good president but feel it’s time to consider other leaders.

