SHOCKING: Listen To These Audio Clips Of How FDNY Handles “Shots Fired” And “Man On Subway Tracks”





The attached two clips are simply shocking.

Both clips are FDNY EMS personnel calling in life threatening emergencies to their dispatchers over their radios, and the shocking responses of their dispatchers.

In the first clip, listen to a member of the FDNY EMS call in a “shots fired” incident in the Bronx after hearing shots fired next to where he was. His dispatcher tells him “please call 911”.

In the second clip, a member of the FDNY EMS tells his dispatcher that he is witnessing someone attempting to jump in front of a train. He also was told “This is not a medical emergency, please call 911”.

The EMS member responds “are you telling me that a person trying to kill himself by jumping on the train tracks is not an emergency?”

The unprofessional responses by these dispatchers are simply appalling, and call into question how FDNY EMS and the NYPD communicate in times of serious emergencies.

Listen to both shocking clips below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)