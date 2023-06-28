Boro Park Chaveirim Onboards 16 New Members In Largest-Ever Organizational Expansion





As the Boro Park community grows by leaps and bounds, so does its reliance on the services of Boro Park Chaveirim, which has risen once again to the challenge by now onboarding 16 new members and promoting 2 to coordinator positions – marking the largest one-time expansion of the organization in its history.

“By taking in these new members, we are confident that with Hashem’s help we will be able to continue serving the Boro Park community with the dedication, efficiency, and professionalism that Chaveirim is known for,” Yitzy Krauss, a Chaveirim coordinator, told YWN.

The new members are: B14 – Yossi Stern; B17 – Avrum Nussbaum; B37 – Shmiel Zev Lefkowitz; B58 – Shimmy Fuchs; B59 – Aron Sanders; B61 – Avrumi Ringel; B82 – Moishe Duved Fried; B89 – Shloimy Brachfeld; B124 – Volvy Sternfeld; B127 – Shia Tabak; B215 – Sruli Goldman; B217 – Shloimy Goldman; B218 – Chaim Goldman; B219 – Shloime Zalmen Freund; B220 – Lazer Esterzohn; B222 – Pinny Cohn

The new coordinators, both of whom are longtime members of Boro Park Chaveirim, are Shloime Fleischmann (B-142) and Mendy Fisher (C-38).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)