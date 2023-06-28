Hundreds of Chasidish Talmidim Attend Technology Asifa at Lakewood High School [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]





Hundreds of elementary school talmidim from Chasidish mosdos in Lakewood converged at the Lakewood High School gym on Monday morning to receive chizuk and guidance relating to pervasive threats to ruchniyus posed by modern technology.

Among those in attendance were BMG Rosh Yeshiva Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, the Skulener Rebbe of Lakewood Rav Tzvi Noach Portugal shlit”a, the Satmar Dayan shlit”a, the Belzer Dayan shlit”a, the Skver Dayan shlit”a, numerous roshei mosdos, and Mir Yerushalayim Mashgiach Rav Binyomin Finkel shlit”a, who is attending numerous chadarim, yeshivos, and functions amid a weeklong visit to Lakewood.

