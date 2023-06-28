BLUNDERING JOE: Biden Says Russia Losing In Iraq, Calls Indian Leader “Prime Minister of China”





People around President Joe Biden were left scratching their heads for the millionth time in a series of gaffes and mistakes by the president that have added to concerns about his competence and mental acuity.

During a state dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Biden referred to him as the prime minister of China. This incident came at a sensitive time, as a recent whistleblower alleged that Hunter Biden had invoked his father’s name in threatening Chinese business associates. Despite media attempts to downplay the significance of the whistleblower’s testimony, it has raised legitimate questions.

Biden made another notable blunder by mistakenly referring to Ukraine as Iraq on two separate occasions within a span of two days.

And during the same session with reporters, the president seemingly lost his cool, yelling at a reporter who asked about his involvement in Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

